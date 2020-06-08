MDH: Recent Decline in COVID Hospitalizations Is Encouraging

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says the recent decline in people hospitalized or in the ICU with COVID-19 is encouraging.

We take encouragement anytime the numbers look better, but by the same token we are still monitoring things. This is a new virus and we are continuing to be cautious in how we are viewing things.

MDH's Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann says while hospitals as still relatively full, the progression of the disease has remained steady in recent weeks.

Currently, there are 452 people hospitalized with the virus and 198 in the ICU.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also exploring if COVID-19 is a seasonal virus, however there isn't just enough clear data on that just yet.