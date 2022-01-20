MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann to Retire

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says she plans to retire at the start of next month.

Ehresmann announced Thursday she plans to retire February 2nd, after more than 30 years working in public health.

Ehresman has been a key leader in Minnesota's public health issues including the H1N1 pandemic response in 2009, the Ebloa preparedness in 2014 and most recently her work in the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Serving as the director of the infectious disease division has been one of the great honors in my life. Like so many people who have worked in a job they love, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye. That said, it has been my privilege to work with an amazing team and I have every confidence I am handing the baton to the best in the business.

Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control assistant director Emily Emerson will serve as interim director.

MDH will launch a national search for a new director.