MDH: Free COVID Testing Event Successful on Multiple Levels

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says the free COVID-19 testing event over the weekend was a success on multiple levels.

Malcom says they conducted nearly 10,000 tests to anyone who wanted one, sick or not, at one of six National Guard armories serving as test sites.

We thought that would be one way in getting some preliminary surveillance testing to help us get a picture of where there might be greater and lesser concentration of positivity rates among these six sites.

Malcom says they should have the results of those tests in a few days.

Based on the turnout, the MDH says they will plan to hold another testing event in the future.