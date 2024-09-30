McKinley School Project Nearing Completion

St. Cloud School District 742 has been working on an addition to McKinley School which includes 4 classrooms, small group areas and restrooms. This improvement will include a dedicated entrance for their middle level students. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says the restrooms were completed prior to the beginning of the school year but the rest of the project continues. Putnam indicates the project is likely to be done in late October or early November. The only other construction project that hasn't yet been completely by the district is roof work at Apollo High School. Putnam indicates the area of the roof that needs completion has been safely closed off and will be completed when students aren't there in June.

Get our free mobile app

The school year is underway and Putnam says students and staff are finally back to feeling some normalcy after the Pandemic caused disruption for years. She believes distance learning, which took center stage in 2020 and 2021, can be an effective way for kids to learn but for the majority of students in-person learning is the best way for kids to learn. Putnam explains the district still offers online learning options for students.

The school district is in great shape for bus drivers and paraprofessionals this school year. Putnam explains they have just 2 openings for paraprofessionals which is so much better than what they've dealt with in recent years. She says as of this morning they are fully staffed with bus drivers.

Laurie Putnam joined me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON. Her next appearance will be Monday October 28.