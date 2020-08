The Minnesota Baseball Association's Class C State Tournament continues this weekend.

Saturday's Results:

Cold Spring 9, Elko 5

Sartell 1, Gaylord 0

Bemidji 6, Maple Lake 3

Prior Lake 2, Kimball 1

The action continues Sunday with Cold Spring taking on Buckman, Watkins taking on Fergus Falls, Foley facing New Prague, and Lake Henry going up against Jordan.