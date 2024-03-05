Mayolia “Maye” Schraut, 94, St. Cloud

December 6, 1929 - March 3, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mayolia “Maye” A. Schraut, 94, of St. Cloud who passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Thursday, March 7 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Maye was born on December 6, 1929 in Lake Henry, MN to Hilary and Mary (Goering) Brunner Sr. She married Leonard J. Schraut on November 24, 1949 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic and St. Augustine’s Christian Women and a volunteer at Talahi Care Center.

Maye was a wonderful homemaker who loved taking care of her family, and was always available day or night. Her greatest joy was baking for family, friends and guests. Some of her other were the mountains of Montana, traveling, car rides, and going to the lake.

She actively volunteered at St. Augustine’s Church her whole life. She participated in many positions, Christian Women, church breakfast making donuts, and coordinating the funeral groups, as well as the church rummage sale. We will miss her bright wonderful smile and laugh.

Maye is survived by her children Joseph of St. Cloud, Carol Schraut of St. Cloud and David (Cheryl) of Monticello, granddaughter Alexa Schraut, brother Hilary Brunner Jr. of Belgrade and sister Clara (Jerome) Lieser of Paynesville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard on March 7, 2004, and two infant sons James and John.