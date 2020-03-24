Maxine Strege, 71, Little Falls

November 10, 1948 - March 19, 2020

Maxine Strege, 71 year old resident of Little Falls, MN died Thursday, March 19 at her home in Little Falls. A grave side service will be held on Thursday, March 26 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in St. Anthony, MN. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Please check back to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service website for update service information.

Born in Minneapolis, MN 11-10-1948, grew up in Tacoma Washington attended Saint Ann’s School, Graduated from Mount Tahoma High School, received her bachelor degree at Western Washington University, Master of Education at Central Washington University (with an early childhood education emphasis), Ph.D. in educational administration at University of Iowa and continued post doctorate work in curriculum development.

Maxine was a strong family person who loved her brothers and sisters, friends, and nieces & nephews deeply. She enjoyed living on the Mississippi River and watching the Northern Lights. Maxine loved the people of Little Falls and the community around her. She would always tell her family how proud she was to be surrounded by a community of love and kindness.

Maxine retired after working 35 years in education. She spent 25 years in the Little Falls School District and 10 years in Seattle and Bellevue Public School Districts. She loved bringing people together on behalf of children and was committed to inspiring our future generations. Maxine was a lifelong learner who loved learning about the brain, sleep, healthy eating, and longevity research. She would educate others about her studies and share her enthusiasm about the latest research.

Maxine co-authored a K-8 spelling curriculum, wrote newsletters for Morison County Record and helped start partnerships with businesses that supplied internships for students in her community. She worked with the Friends of Charles Lindbergh group, St. Francis Association Advisory Board, Homa Bay Committee in Kenya, served on the MASCD, MN, MN President of ASCD, MN Global Education, election to ASCD National Global/International Committee, member Phi Delta Kappa, etc. She loved volunteering at the Franciscan Sisters Center and multiple other organizations in Minnesota.

Maxine traveled to schools in Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Russia, Kenya, China, Argentina, and others. She found joy connecting with people from around the world, including Mother Teresa in Calcutta India in 1992 and loved spreading the joy of Mother Teresa where ever she went. Maxine’s faith and joyful spirit influenced everyone she met. Her love, peace, compassion, and kindness for this world inspired others to live a more meaningful and intentional life. Maxine’s faith warmed your soul when you were in her company.

Maxine’s upbeat personality left you smiling and laughing as she encouraged others to spread more kindness in this world. Her motto was, “together we can make our world a better place.”

The memories she made with those around her will never be forgotten and she will live on in all of our hearts forever. Maxine in now at peace in Heaven with our Lord Jesus and her parents Melvin and Geraldine Strege. We all lost a saint and gained a new angel in heaven.