Mavis I. Eckes, 92, Long Prairie

June 30, 1925 - October 28, 2017

Funeral Services will be at 11 am Friday, November 3, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Long Prairie, for Mavis I. Eckes, age 92, of Long Prairie who passed away Saturday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Pastors Matt Stacey and Paul Twist will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Mavis Irene (Nuehring) Eckes, the daughter of Owen and Blanche (Montgomery) Nuehring was born at home in Hancock County, Iowa on June 30, 1925. She attended country school near Klemme, IA and Klemme High School Class of 1944. Following graduation she worked in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Quaker Oats Company making C-rations for the American Troops during World War II.

On November 13, 1944 Mavis married Norman John Eckes in Klemme, Iowa. They met while Norman was on furlough from the Army with a cousin of Mavis’. After Norman was out of the Army they lived in the Minneapolis and Cannon Falls area while Norman attended the University of Minnesota. In 1947 they moved to Long Prairie. She was active in Cub Scouts serving as a den mother for eight years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for nearly 60 years where she taught Sunday School and served on many committees.

In 1961 she worked part-time at Long Prairie Memorial Hospital. In 1963 she began work at the Long Prairie Clinic where she and her good friend Betty Schenk worked for over 50 years as a clinical nurse retiring in 2013. She volunteered for three years with Helps International, a medical team and traveled to Guatemala.

Mavis enjoyed gardening, raising vegetables and flowers. She loved bird watching and visiting her many friends and relatives, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Merlin (Cindy) of Sartell, MN; son Douglas (Susan) of Perham, MN; Grandchildren, Amy (Rob) Rasmussen, Burnsville, MN; Molly (Andy) Lewis, Greenfield, MN; and Samuel, Frazee, MN; Great-grandchildren, Porter, Lincoln, and Caelyn Lewis; brother, Keith (Wilma) Nuehring, Webster City, IA; sister, Inez (Bruce) Dunbar, Unionville, MO; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.