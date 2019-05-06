Maverick’s Restaurant Plans to Open Waite Park Location

WAITE PARK -- There's a new restaurant coming to Waite Park tucked away inside the new two-hotel complex.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a liquor license for the Hilton Garden Inn, The Park Event Center and Maverick's Steak and Cocktails.

The request was made by the Silver Leaf Lodging Group, who owns the property.

The restaurant is a modern take on a traditional bbq/steakhouse joint.

If all goes well with the remainder of construction, Maverick's may open by this fall. The Hilton Garden Inn is expected to open in June and hopes to have the event center ready by August.

The first of the two hotels, The Residence Inn, opened back in November.