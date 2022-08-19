Maurice “Morrie” Andrew Ryberg, 85, Foley

November 22, 1936 - August 18, 2022

Maurice “Morrie” Andrew Ryberg, age 85, of Foley, passed away on August 18, 2022, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, Oak Park. Rev. Jeff Starnes will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Maurice Andrew Ryberg was born on November 22, 1936 to Henry and Agnes Ryberg. He married Rosemarie Peterson on January 11, 1958 in Princeton, MN. He loved his wife and they spent 64 years together. Morrie was a supervisor for Hoffman Engineering for 33 years and a dedicated farmer to his dairy and beef herds. He loved his tractors and was very proud of his A John Deere that was previously owned by his father. He also had a passion for motorcycles and owned a Suzuki Cavalcade. He enjoyed snowmobile races and car races at the Princeton and Ogilvie race tracks. He had a love for cars and kept his Cadillac spotless. He enjoyed a good road trip and fantasy football. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching their school sporting events. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

He is survived by children, Mark (Meg) Ryberg, Kimberly (Roger) Ripplinger; grandchildren, Danielle (Brian) Baker, Cassidy (Kris Demarais) Rothfork, Taylor (Shana) Rothfork; great grandchildren, Leighton and Jensen Baker, Crew and Keaton Demarais and Rorie Rothfork; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his wife Rosemarie; son, Scott Ryberg; parents; siblings, Ardner Ryberg, Hazel Duetsch, Joan Blien, Dorothy Olson, Lorraine Solem, and Marie Neslund.