Mathilda “Tillie” Gerding, 84, Cold Spring

December 20, 1934 - November 13, 2019

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th for Mathilda "Tillie" Gerding, age 84, of Cold Spring who died November 13th. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetary.

Tillie was born on December 20, 1934 in Belgrade, MN to Nicholas and Laura (Barr) Wengler. She married Wilfred Gerding on August 27, 1957 in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Belgrade. Tillie worked at the Cold Spring Bakery for 28 years. She enjoyed going to the casino, MN Twins, MN Lynx, playing cards, baking and cooking. She loved spending time with her friends and family and wanted to ensure all her guests were well fed and never left hungry.

She is survived by her children, Mark Gerding, Mike Gerding, Brenda (Curt) Nesse, Linda (Larry) Klein, Lisa (Will) Cahalan; siblings, siblings-in-law, Gloria Wengler, Alvin Bluhm, Rita Gerding, Valeria Gerding; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; siblings, Delores, Mildred, Francis, John, LeRoy, Florence; grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Maylee and great-grandchild, Charlie.