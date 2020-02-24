Mathew J. Motschke, 82, Little Falls

May 8, 1937 - February 20, 2020

Mathew Motschke, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, February 20 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Buckman, MN.

Mathew Motschke was born on May 8, 1937 in Pierz Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Albert and Mary (Pauser) Motschke. He grew up in rural Pierz. Mathew attended Father Pierz Memorial High School and graduated with the class of 1956. After high school he returned to the family farm where he worked for a few years. Mathew went to work for Fingerhut in St. Cloud where he worked for several years. Mathew enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, Victory League Baseball, St. Cloud Rox Baseball, reading the daily newspaper and visiting with family and friends. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. When he was no longer able to attend church, he would watch weekly Mass on TV. Mathew was a former member of the Little Falls Moose Lodge.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Leander Motschke of Little Falls; sister, Dorothy F. Thielen of Pierz, special cousin and friend, Karen Gross of Pierz and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Motschke; siblings, Laurette Meyer, infant sister, Regina Motschke, Joseph Motschke, Regina Britz, Marcella Leeb, Sylvester Motschke, Delores Virnig, Reinhard Motschke, Luella Schlegel.

The family of Mathew would like to thank the staff of Diamond Willow for the wonderful care and friendship.