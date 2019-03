ST. CLOUD -- Mathew Hall Lumber has a new president. The board of directors has announced long-time employee Al Stern will take over that role.

Stern fills the vacancy left by Loren Hall , who died suddenly on July 4th. Stern has worked for the company for nearly 30 years.

Mathew Hall Lumber was founded in 1889 and is one of St. Cloud's oldest businesses.

John and Dan Hall are fourth-generation owners.