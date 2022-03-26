Math P. Schaefer, 97, St. Cloud

October 2, 1924 - March 25, 2022

attachment-Math Schaefer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Math P. Schaefer, age 97, of St. Cloud. Math passed away peacefully March 25, 2022 at the Country Manor in Sartell with family at his side. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, March 28 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Parish Prayers will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Math was born October 2, 1927 in St. Martin, MN to Peter and Mary (Mohs) Schaefer. He grew up on the family farm with 12 siblings. He married Theresia Stang on August 25, 1948 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. The couple initially farmed, then moved to St. Cloud and owned and operated the Southside Dairy Bar. Math spent 30 years working at the Champion Papermill (formerly St. Regis) in Sartell.

Math enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, BINGO, gardening, flowers, finding four leaf clovers, traveling, Twins baseball and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

Math was an active member of St. Paul’s Parish and prior to that Holy Angels Parish where he was an acolyte and led the rosary. After retirement, he was a Communion Distributer at the parishes and Country Manor. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 961 and the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Fr. Pierz Assembly. He also enjoyed his 15 years of volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Math is survived by his children Ronald (Diane) of Silver City, NM, Cliff (Beckie) of Litchfield, Earl (Pat) of Eden Prairie, Duane of St. Cloud, Marlene (Mark) Merten of Elk River, LuAnn (Mark) Schroll of St. Cloud, and Renee (Joe) Reinardy of Ellsworth, WI, 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, sister MaryAnn Lauer and sisters-in-law Theresa Stang and Ruth Stang.

Preceding Math in death were his parents, wife, siblings Henry, Frank, Clara Burg, Norbert, Susan Kuhl, Nick, Gertrude Hellmann, Margaret Kinzer, Ben, and Herman and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Ida, Verena, Leona, Mary Jane and Theresa Schaefer, Leo, Burg, Joe Kuhl, Joe Hellmann, Ervin Kinzer, Martha Hierserich, Sr. Colette, OSB, Sr. Bergetta, OSB, Herbert, Clarence and Arnold Stang.

The family expresses great appreciation to the Country Manor Garden Cottage staff for the loving care they gave Math.