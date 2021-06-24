Masters/Graduate Degrees Pay Off [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says people who have a MBA and/or graduate education during the pandemic were more likely to remain employed while those without that type of degree were more likely to lose their job. Wacker says those with masters/graduate degrees earn on average 18% more than those with a bachelor's degree. Wacker says these post graduate degrees offer advantages that include increased intellectual knowledge, increased job security, opportunities for leadership positions and higher wages. Wacker says many leadership positions are now requiring a masters to be eligible for these positions. Wacker says post-graduate classes at SCSU are offered both online and in-person.

Summer school is happening at St. Cloud State in a normal fashion according to Wacker. She says both in-person and online classes are available to students. Wacker acknowledges the numerous changes to the workforce and says higher education works hard to accommodate these needs. She says they are offering degrees in E-Sports and are partnering with the University of Minnesota for an online degree in nursing.

Dr. Wacker and I talked about the worker shortage and how the pandemic affected the 20-24 year old age group which includes a large segment of college students. She says many students who were working part-time had a tough 2020 but she believes that group will return to the workforce soon.

St. Cloud State is also excited to host the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair as part of Granite City Days today. Wacker says it's great to have this event return to campus and to see the crowds of people back.

Dr. Robbyn Wacker joins me monthly on WJON.

