ST. CLOUD -- When students and staff return to the St. Cloud State University campus this fall, they’ll be wearing masks.

SCSU says face coverings will be required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors inside all St. Cloud State buildings, including classrooms and labs, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We believe that Huskies need to take care of each other and this is one way we will do this during the pandemic,” SCSU said via email.

Campus officials plan to send additional information about the new policy as it is finalized.

St. Cloud State University, along with all Minnesota State colleges and universities, will offer a mix of on-campus and online courses for the fall semester with enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Last week, the system announced it will freeze fall semester tuition rates for undergraduate students in advance of a three-percent increase in the spring.