Mask Mandate Re-issued For Grand Casinos In Minnesota

Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley are now requiring masks to be worn in all public areas. The policy was implemented at midnight Monday morning.

An email was sent to patrons informing them of the change in policy.

"We hope this email finds you well! Your safety continues to be top of mind for us. As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant ramp up in the state of Minnesota, a face mask mandate has been re-issued for Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley. Beginning at Midnight on Monday, August 2nd, 2021, Grand Casino will be requiring all guests and associates to wear masks in public areas. Before your next visit we encourage you to visit our website. Here you will find the latest updates on our continued, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols. We will continue to post updates to our website and social pages. We appreciate your cooperation in this effort. Thank you for being our Guest! We look forward to seeing you soon."

The original mask mandate expired at the casinos on May 14th but was recently reinstated due to the rising numbers in the counties the casinos are located in. As of now, the Star Tribune is reporting that Governor Tim Walz is not planning to use his emergency powers once again.

Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake does not currently have a mask mandate in place.

