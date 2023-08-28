MaryAnn Czeck, 89, Opole

August 8, 1934 – August 25, 2023

attachment-MaryAnn Czeck loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of MaryAnn Czeck, age 89 of Opole, will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 29 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. MaryAnn died Friday at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Monday and again after 10:00 AM, Tuesday at the Church in Opole. Christian Women will pray at 3:30 PM, Monday at the church. The family requests that there be no flower arrangements including tiger lilies or sunflowers as some family members are allergic. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

MaryAnn was born August 8, 1934 on the family farm in Opole to George and Agnes (Trutwin) Schlichting. She married Milo Frank Czeck on September 2, 1953, in Opole, where they raised their 5 daughters and 2 sons. The couple farmed together and MaryAnn was a homemaker all of her life. She expressed her love and kindness through cooking for anyone who stopped by the farm. This included but was not limited to, field hands, construction workers, and extended family. From time to time she took on part-time jobs catering with her lady friends, babysitting, cleaning houses, and working at Polar here in Opole making their offices sparkle.

MaryAnn loved to learn and had always wanted to get her high school diploma, something she didn’t do as a teenager. In 1982 she made that happen. She completed her GED with a feeling of accomplishment and pride.

MaryAnn also enjoyed polka dancing. She could dance circles around anyone out there on the dance floor. When dating Milo they often spent weekends going to polka dances. She never took phone calls during a Minnesota Twins baseball game or during The Bachelor. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and her faith. She was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Christian Mothers organization for 69 years. That is where she once again shared her gift of cooking and service helping prepare numerous funeral luncheons for families celebrating the lives of the ones they lost. MaryAnn found great comfort in the church and gave back to it in any way she could. She was known for her generosity and phenomenal ability to get people to eat. People loved her coffee cake. She is greatly missed by family and friends.

MaryAnn is survived by her children; Mary Joan (John) Blenke, St. Louis, MO; Carol (Craig) Johnson, Stoughton; Joyce Czeck, Delano; Diane Czeck, St. Cloud; Thomas (Melissa) Czeck, Holdingford; Michael (Julie) Czeck, St. Joseph; Patricia (Ross) Robey, St. Paul; Brothers and Sisters, Theresa Roehl, Forreston; Lorraine Warzecha, Sartell; Delores (David) Czech, Arlington; Marci (Marvic) Nelson, WA; Jeanette (Larry) Brixius, WA; John (Dianne) Schlichting, St. Cloud; David (Debbie) Schlichting, Clearwater and sister-in-law, Linda Schlichting, Rice. MaryAnn is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milo and her brother, Thomas Schlichting.