Mary Young, 86, Oakdale and formerly of Little Falls

September 27, 1938 - May 29, 2025

attachment-Mary Young loading...

Mary Young, 86 year old resident of Oakdale, MN formerly of Little Falls, passed away Thursday, May 29 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, MN. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with her grandson, Reverend John Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls.

Mary Young was born on September 27, 1938 in Luray, MO to the late Clarence and Geraldine (Brown) Crandall. She grew up and attended school in Luray. She was united in marriage to Chester Young, Sr. on August 22, 1965 in Luray MO. The couple moved to Little Falls, MN from Keokuk, IA in February 1990. Mary worked as a CNA for all of her working career. She enjoyed ceramics, cake decorating for weddings and birthday parties, floral arranging for weddings, making wedding books, gardening and making crafts. She was a member of the nurses’ union for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Hurley (Bonnie) Gibson of Little Falls, Wayne (Rhonda) Young of Warsaw, IL; siblings, Butch Crandall and Gracie (Tom) Hunt all of Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Geraldine Crandall; husband, Chester Young, Sr; siblings, Virgil Crandall, Vicky Jones and Nancy Johnson; daughter, Rosemary (David) Nelson; step-children, Sierra Sue (Lonnie) Bryant, Chester Young, Jr., Onia Hamilton; grand-daughters, Judy Saunders and Connie Sue Jackson and a great-grandson, Criss Tajeddin.