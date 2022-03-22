Mary (Winkelman) Reiland, 94, Sartell

July 9, 1927 - March 19, 2022

Mary (Winkelman) Reiland, age 94 of Sartell, MN, died on March 19, 2022.

Mary Josephine (Winkelman) Reiland was born July 9, 1927 in Sherburne County to Harry and Alice (Robeling) Sullivan. She graduated from Tech High School, class of 1946. She married Jerome Winkelman on April 5, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jerome preceded her in death on January 24, 1983 and she later married Robert Reiland. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband, Jerome, near Morrill most of their married life. Mary enjoyed flowers, traveling, gardening and quilting and always liked a good garage sale or auction. Mostly, Mary enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren, Mary was also a long-time volunteer for Catholic Charities. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and past member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Rita (John) Binsfeld, Sauk Rapids; Linda (Tom) Tadych, Foley; Richard (Teresa), Foley; Tim (Karla) Winkelman, Lake Park; Leon (Sheila) Wolf, St. Cloud, daughter-in-law, Helen Winkelman, Sauk Rapids, stepchildren: Cletus (Val) Reiland, Spokane, WA., Joleen (Jasen) Lorenz, Jamestown, ND, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kathryn, son, Kenneth and a sister, Dorothy Kelzenberg.