Mary T. Torborg, 92, St. Cloud

January 29, 1931 - January 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 3, 2024, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN for Mary Torborg, 92 of St. Cloud, who died Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Chateau Waters in Sartell surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Timothy Baltes will preside and Rev. Mark Stang will concelebrate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Church from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024 and beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Mary was born on January 29, 1931, in St. Cloud, MN to Gregor & Katherine (Resch) Kraemer. She was a 1949 graduate of Cathedral High School and a 1953 graduate of St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. On October 3, 1953, Mary married Leander “Lee” Torborg at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud.

Mary was a woman of strong faith with an unending love for her family. She prayed the rosary daily and enjoyed spending time volunteering at Birthline, Catholic Charities Food Shelf and CentraCare Hospice. Known for her generosity, Mary never missed an opportunity to present the perfect card and gift to a loved one, and being the great cook that she was, family birthdays always included a special meal complete with the honoree’s favorite cake.

Mary was an eternal hostess; the more the merrier. She loved socializing and always had a wonderful group of friends, whether in St. Cloud, Florida or at Chateau Waters. Mary cherished time spent with family and friends, especially time at Grand Lake with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards and serving up the best ice cream cones.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Sharon) of Luxemburg, Barb (Greg) Melsen of Minneapolis, Tim (Lori) of St. Cloud, Mike (Kim) of St. Augusta, Karen (Jerry) Morris of Burnsville, Lisa Kent of Sartell, Lynn (John) Rothstein of Cold Spring, Joe (Lisa) of St. Augusta; brother, Fr. Edwin Kraemer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ella Kraemer, Harold and Jane Torborg, Melvin and Betty Torborg; 29 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way) and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee (2017); parents; siblings, Pauline (Les) Magnuson, Jerome (Maureen) Kraemer, Robert Kraemer, Donna (Ed) Ruud and Sr. Mary Gregoria Kraemer O.S.F.

A special thank you to the staff at Chateau Waters and CentraCare Hospice for their compassion and care during Mary’s final days.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Elevate (formerly Birthline), St. Paul’s Catholic Church, or The Cathedral High School Education Foundation.