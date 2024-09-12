Mary Lukasavitz, 90, Little Falls

October 13, 1933 - September 9, 2024

attachment-Mary Lukasavitz loading...

Mary Lukasavitz, 90 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, September 9 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating, the burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13th from 4:30-7:30 PM and on Saturday, September 14th from 10:00-11:00 AM all visitations will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A prayer service will be held on Friday evening at 4:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

Mary Joan Stumpf was born on October 13, 1933 in Little Falls, MN to the late John Theodore and Mary Ann (Rauch) Stumpf. Mary grew up and attended school in Little Falls. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls with the class of 1951. Mary was united in marriage to Paul V. Lukasavitz on April 4, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple were blessed with six children, Jeff, Ken, Rich, Tony, Mary and John. Mary worked at EEI in Little Falls as a cook for many years. She was proud of her children and would attend their many sporting events throughout the years and even signed the boys up for boxing lessons at a young age. Mary enjoyed gardening, walleye and salmon fishing from Lake Mille Lacs to lake Michigan, she enjoyed her Elk hunting trips with her family in Montana and Utah and deer hunting with the family at their cabin in Pillager. Mary had a caring heart and helped raise several of her nieces and nephews. Her husband, Paul died on February 17, 2004. She was a member of the Little Falls VFW and Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff (Deb) Lukasavitz of Sauk Rapids, Ken (Roxi) Lukasavitz of Little Falls, Rich (Judy) Lukasavitz of Little Falls, Tony (Julie) Lukasavitz of Little Falls, Mary (Greg) Gordon of Big Lake; sister, Caroline Randall of Little Falls; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Lukasavitz; son, John Lukasavitz and a step-grandson, Adam Bobick; siblings, Connie Kriska, Bernadine Stumpf, Jennie Rippert, Louise Mallinson, Vangie Swanson, Clarence Stumpf, Norman Stumpf, Louie Stumpf, and Kelly Stumpf.