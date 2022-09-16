Mary Lou Sobania, 82, Sauk Rapids

October 2, 1939 – September 14, 2022

attachment-Mary Lou Sobania loading...

Mass of a Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary Lou (Puchalla) Sobania, age 82, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Bowlus will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. Father Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Mary Lou who was loved by so many family and friends passed away on September 14, 2022. There will be a visitation before the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church Tuesday morning. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mary Lou was born October 2, 1939, at home in Two Rivers Township, MN. She was united in marriage to Alois “Al” Sobania on November 27, 1958 to start their life-long, 57 year journey together.

She is survived by her children: Jim Sobania, Bowlus; Jeanette Potter (Tom), St. Cloud; Marie Rudolph (Joe), Sartell; David Sobania, Bowlus; Dennis Sobania, Bowlus; Cindy Barron (Chris), Texas; brothers, Richard Puchalla (Charlene), Bowlus; Donald Puchalla (Sheila), Bowlus; sisters, Jenny Sura (Eugene), St. Cloud; Joan Skroch (Jerome), St. Joseph; Kathy Hollermann (William), Little Falls; Dolores Sura (Raymond), Sartell; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alois Sobania; son, Joey Sobania; parents, Constant and Veronica (Czech) Puchalla; brother, Valentine Puchalla; sister in-law, Roseann.

Throughout May Lou’s life, her careers included: Seamstress in Minneapolis/St. Paul; Saw Mill Owner; Mink Ranch Owner; Bus Driver for the Holdingford School District; Department of Student Dining Service at St. Cloud University; Department Lead at Fingerhut Direct Marketing Inc.

Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with family, playing bingo, socializing, entertaining, cooking, canning fruits, vegetables and meats. She was always on the go with a desire to help everyone!

She was dedicated to her faith, devoted to God and frequently lit intention candles for those in need.

Mary Lou, you have made an impact in our lives – thank you! We truly will miss and love you until we meet again! You will remain in our hearts forever!