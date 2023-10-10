Mary Lou (Kuchinski) Sobieck, 87, Sartell

July 22, 1936 - October 3, 2023

The Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Mary Lou (Kuchinski) Sobieck, age 87, of Sartell, will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Opole. There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM on Monday the 16th until the time of service. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Mary Lou passed away peacefully Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Mary Lou was born July 22, 1936, in Little Falls, to Leo and Mary (Backowski) Kuchinski. She lived most of her life in Opole. Mary Lou had a great love for her family and friends and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was visiting with her grandchildren, family, and friends. Her favorite hobbies included playing poker with her poker group, cribbage with the family, playing bingo, cooking, and canning, and she especially enjoyed baking Coffee Cake and Overnight Buns.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Sharon (Steve) Bialka, Garrison; Michael (Lori Devine) Sobieck, Opole; Darrell (Denise) Sobieck, Colorado Springs, CO; Judy (Scott) Smith, St. Cloud; Kevin Sobieck, Buffalo; and Dan (Michele) Sobieck, New Prague, her 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Robert Kuchinski, Swanville; Donald Kuchinski, Sauk Rapids; Pat (Bob) Waltman, Little Falls; Carol (Craig) Reaser, North Carolina; David (Kathy) Kuchinski, Opole; and Fred Kuchinski, Montana.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary (Backowski) Kuchinski, her husband, Alfred Sobieck, their son Mark Sobieck, and two brothers, Joe Kuchinski and Jerry Kuchinski.