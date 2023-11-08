Mary L. Frederickson, 99, Waite Park

February 9, 1924 - November 8, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Mary L. Frederickson, age 99, of Waite Park who passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Mary was born on February 9, 1924 on the family farm in Kensal, North Dakota to John and Mary (Foy) Lipetzky. She married Leland J. Frederickson on June 14, 1943 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. After Leland’s service in WWII, the couple made their home in Jamestown, North Dakota until moving to St. Cloud in 1969. She was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society, St. Joseph’s Christian Women, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 Auxiliary, and Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary.

Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing Bridge and volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Roberts, Onalaska, Wisconsin, Michael of Liberty Lake, Washington, John (Lynne) of Plymouth, MN, Mary Kay (Gary) Slutzky of Granite Bay, California, Thomas (Joan) of Ramsey, MN and Steve (Patty) of Pierz, MN; son-in-law, Dave Wocken of Sauk Rapids; 14 grandchildren, Chris, Patrick and Dan Roberts, Lindsay Kolakauskas, Joe, Ben and Sam Frederickson, Andrew and Seth Slutzky, Sara Cogger and Lee Frederickson, Lisa Ouradnik, Matt and Rick Wocken; 23 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Norma Lipetzky and Phillys Frederickson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland 2011; daughter, Joan Wocken in 2002; son-in-law, Tom Roberts in 2023; siblings, Cleo (Ervin) Fecker, Cletus Lipetzky, Delores (Jim) Sellner, Elaine (Ed) Sellner, William Lipetzky, Donald (Arlean) Lipetzky.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids, MN, in lieu of flowers.