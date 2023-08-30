Mary L. Dehnel, 66, Sauk Rapids

May 19, 1957 - August 25, 2023

There will be no services for Mary L. Dehnel, age 66, who passed away at Country Manor Rapid Recovery on Friday, August 25, 2023. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born on May 19, 1957 in Wausau, WI to Forest and Emily (Midlikowski) Felver. She obtained an Associates Degree in Administration at North Central Technical College in 1977. Mary moved to Sauk Rapids in 1998. She worked in customer service at Coborn’s Grocery and Herberger’s until retiring in 2019. Mary enjoyed art, plants, and making jewelry. She was a big sports fan. Mary loved to watch the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, and Green Bay Packers. She was a caring and compassionate woman who loved her grandchildren and was most proud of her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Kelly Warzecha of Sauk Rapids, and Daniel (Lisa) Tesch of Wausau, WI; siblings, Carol (Chuck) Bauer of Rib Mountain, WI, Morrie (Kay) Felver of Wausau, WI, and Edwin Felver of AZ; and grandchildren, Aiden Tesch, Claudia Warzecha, and Liam Tesch. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jeffrey and Forest Felver.

Special thank you to the staff at Country Manor Rapid Recovery for their care as well as Centra Care Hospice.