Mary Kisor, 62, Pierz

February 21, 1959 - July 11, 2021

Mary Kisor, 62-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Sunday, July 11 at Essentia Health Hospital in Brainerd, MN. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 16 at 11:00 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth Yehle was born on February 21, 1959 to Ambrose and Mary (Harvath) Yehle in Superior, Wisconsin. Mary moved to New Hope with her family at a young age. She attended and graduated from New Hope High School with the class of 1977. She was married to Joe Kisor on May 10, 1997 in Ham Lake, MN. The couple made their home in Waverly, MN, until moving to Harding, MN. Mary worked as a tax preparer and miscellaneous accounting work for many years. Mary enjoyed fishing, reading and cooking. She loved sharing her talents with her grandchildren especially, baking cookies.

Mary is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Thom (Jessica) Kreutter, Corey Kisor, Michael (Kris) Kisor, Kari (Scott) Castille; siblings, Mick Yehle, Ted Yehle, Jerry Yehle, Thom Yehle; "Grandma Cow" will be remembered as a loving and tender grandma by, Carter, Amy, Jordan, Samantha, Sawyer, Jacob, Connor, Lily.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Mary and brother Dennis Yehle.