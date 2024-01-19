Mary Jo Clark, 89, Sartell, and formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL

May 27, 1934 - January 18, 2024

Mary Jo Clark, 89 of Sartell, and formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL. passed away on Thursday January 18, 2024 at the Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center, Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Jo Clark was born on May 27, 1934 in Amsterdam, Georgia to James and Josephine (Parham) Jackson. She was a Home Economics teacher at the Seminole Middle School in Seminole, FL and then at the Pinellas Park High School, Pinellas Park, FL. Mary Jo moved to St. Cloud to be close to her family, her daughter, Elaine Birch of St. Cloud, Her grandchildren; Kaitlyn Watkins, Adam Birch and Jordyn Birch, all of St. Cloud. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Amelia and Jackson Watkins and siblings Enid Borders and Charles Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son David Clark.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be donated to local womens shelters.