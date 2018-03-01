Mary Huliczka, 96, Foley

May 26, 1921 - March 1, 2018

Mary Huliczka, age 96, of Foley, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 AM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Magdaline (Gapinski) Huliczka was born May 26, 1921 in Alberta Township, Benton County, Minnesota the daughter of Casmir and Anna (Cyrson) Gapinski. She lived in California before she was united in marriage with Aloise Huliczka on August 8, 1959 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. The couple made their home farming near Gilman. Mary also worked at Stearns Manufacturing for many years. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed flowers and gardening, and playing Bingo. Mary was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.

Mary is survived by her brother, Fermin (Mary Jane) of Rogers; sisters-in-law: June Gapinski of Paso Robles, CA and Valarie Meinz of St. Cloud; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings: Florence, Sylvester, Norbert, Albina, Tina, Dolores, Fabian, Adrianne, Evelyn, and Tolefield.