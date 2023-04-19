Mary Gerads, 98, Albany

January 31, 1925 - April 16, 2023

Christian Burial for Mary Gerads, age 98, Albany, will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony. Visitation will be from 9-11 on Thursday at the church. Interment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery, St. Anthony. Mary passed away on April 16, 2023 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Albany. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Mary was born St. Rosa on January 31, 1925, to Gerhard and Wilhelmina (Steinke) Toenies. She married Roman Gerads on April 18, 1944, in St. Rosa. The couple lived and farmed in St. Anthony for 50 + years. Mary was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and Mission Group of St. Anthony. The family of Mary would like to thank Mother of Mercy staff for the wonderful loving care they gave to Mary, also, Moments Hospice and the medical staff at Centre Care of Albany.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Denise (Mac) Thrasher of Eagan, MN, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great- grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Gerhard and Wilhelmina, husband Roman on January 13, 2004, 2 sons, Dennis, and Duane, 1 grandson, Todd,1 great-granddaughter, Cheyenne, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Research.