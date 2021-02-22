Mary C. Darnall, 77, St. Cloud

October 19, 1943 – February 18, 2021

Mary Catherine Darnall, age 77, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud, MN.

Due to the COVID-19 virus and Mary’s wishes, a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Entombment in the columbarium at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mary was born October 19, 1943 in Madelia, MN to Frank and Betty (Hill) Greenough. She married Thomas I. Darnall on August 31, 1963 in Florissant, MO. Mary enjoyed a 30+ year career at the College of Saint Benedict in the area of fine arts management and programming. Additionally, she served as the Human Rights Officer for both the College of Saint Benedict and St. John’s University and co-wrote the initial human rights policy. Mary was involved in the initiation of the Episcopal House of Prayer, was an active member of the contemplative body and served on the board (as a member and twice as chair) for many years. She was also a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. Cloud. Up until the time of her illness, Mary greatly enjoyed the opportunity to volunteer for adult community education teaching English as a second language. She was a lifelong learner.

Mary was an outspoken advocate of social justice and fiercely supported women’s rights. She loved dogs and was almost always accompanied by a four-legged friend. Mary and Tom spent many of their years together at their cabin on Turtle Lake in Marcell, MN where they hosted family and friends for over 20 years. Traveling was a true passion of Mary’s – some of her favorite places were Europe and the UK. Mary became scuba certified later in life and was proud of being the catalyst for the entire family to become certified – taking several family “scuba” trips to the ocean and lakes in Minnesota. Mary loved reading and was an outdoor enthusiast; she loved bicycling, accumulating rocks (some call it collecting), swimming, canoeing, dock-sitting, and poking at campfires with a stick. Mary was a long-time, avid meditation practitioner and this was an integral component of her spirituality. She couldn’t play a note and she could barely draw a stick figure, but she loved and appreciated the arts.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas I. Darnall; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle (Kristin) Darnall; daughter and son-in-law, Tara (Randy) Roth; four grandsons, Josh Peters, Nick Peters, Caleb Darnall and Jonah Darnall; brother, Bruce Greenough; nieces, Shelby Greenough, Rylie Greenough and grandnephew, Tristan Greenough.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Episcopal House of Prayer or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.