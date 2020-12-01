Mary Ann Stodolka, 95, Little Falls

June 6, 1925 – November 27, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Stodolka, age 95 of Little Falls, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2 at the Church of All Saints -St. Hedwig’s in Holdingford. Visitation for family will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church from 10-11 AM. Mary passed away on Friday, November 27 at Diamond Willow in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Mary was born on June 6, 1925 in Holdingford, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Langner) Kobylinksi; she graduated from Holdingford High School and attended St. Benedict’s College. She was united in marriage to Clemence Stodolka on September 14, 1946 in Holdingford and their union was blessed with six children. Mary and Clemence shared nearly 60 years of faith and dedication until Clemence’s passing in 2005. She was a lifetime member of St. Hedwig’s Church, a member of Christian Mothers and the Legion Auxiliary. Mary was a wonderful, kind person who was devoted to family. She will be greatly missed and will always be remembered with the deepest of love by her children, Jim (Carol) Stodolka of Avon, Tom (Jeanette) Stodolka of Bowlus, Mary (Don) Handeland of Cushing, Jane Stodolka of Glenwood, Lori (Bob) Paek of Villard, and Jude Stodolka of Bowlus; grandchildren, Jim Jr., Mike, Becky, Christy (Brock) Weber, Angela (Jordan) Nemmers, Joe (Gina) Handeland, Ryan Handeland, Brittany Stodolka, and Deanne (Jason) Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Laverne Kobylinski; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clemence Stodolka; parents, Stanley and Mary Kobylinski; grandson, Nicholas Stodolka; siblings, Adelaide (Michael) Hritz, Raymond (Rose), George (Charlotte), Constance (Lillian), and Sylvester.