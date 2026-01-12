December 15, 1936 - January 7, 2026

Mary Ann Schomer, a cherished resident of Lastrup, passed away at her home on January 7, 2026, at the age of 89. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 31, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, with Father David Maciej officiating.

Following the Mass, Mary Ann will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation, which will take place at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 30, and again on Saturday, January 31, from 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. A Parish Prayer will be said at 6:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.

A full and complete notice will follow.