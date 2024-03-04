Mary Ann Schlangen, 83, Rice

January 6, 1941 - February 29, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Mary Ann Schlangen, age 83, who passed away Thursday, February 29, 2024 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Rev. David Maciej and Rev. Virgil Helmin will con-celebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and Christian Women will pray the rosary at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary Ann was born January 6, 1941 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Eleanor (Kasella) Gottwalt. She married James Schlangen on January 21, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Mary Ann was a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 25 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Mary Ann enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, traveling, and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of Rice; sons, Thomas (Amy) of Brooklyn, WI and Patrick (Colleen) of Lewiston, ID; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Rod Gapinski) Schlangen of Rice; sisters and brothers, John (Carol) Gottwalt of Rice, Patricia (Willard) Petron of Rice, Judith Chmielewski of St. Cloud, Joyce Petron of Bowlus, James (Kathy) Gottwalt of Rice, Anne (Daniel) Klinkhammer of Hinckley, and Eugene (Cindy) Gottwalt of Royalton; sister-in-law, Carol Gottwalt of Pierz; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne in 2010; brother, Joseph Gottwalt Jr.; sister, Renee (Al) Helmin; and brother-in-law, Dennis Petron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery.

Special thank you to the staff at St. Otto’s Care Center and CHI Health at Home Hospice.