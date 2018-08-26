Mary Ann Keil, 83, Sartell

July 17, 1935 – August 25, 2018

Mary Ann Keil, age 83, Sartell, MN, died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Edgewood Senior Living, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Mary Ann was born July 17, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN to William M. and Mary A. (Jordahl) Kreifels. She married Henry Keil on October 3, 1955 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Keil of Long Prairie, MN; Tom Keil of St. Cloud, MN; Rose Derifield ot St. Cloud, MN; Judy Keil of St. Augusta, MN; Mary Dickinson of Royalton, MN; Jane Roeder of Fort Worth, TX; brothers, Marvin Kreifels of St. Cloud, MN; William (Shirley) Kreifels of Clearwater, MN; Charles (June) Kreifels of Bowlus, MN; 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry on August 9, 1998, and son John on August 30, 1978.

Pallbearers will be Tom Keil, Jerry Keil, James Dickinson, Jason Dickinson, Justin Studer and Trevor Studer.