Mary Ann Gangl, 95, Royalton

July 11, 1928 - October 10, 2023

MaryAnn Josephine Gangl, 95-year-old resident of Royalton, MN died Tuesday, October 10 at Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Laurn Virnig officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until the hour of service at the church. The burial will be held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton.

Born on July 11, 1928, in Bowlus, to John and Anna (Pozorski) Yorek. Mary Ann's family moved to a farm in Harding when she was 6 years old. After finishing the 8th grade, Mary Ann worked as a nanny for a local doctor in Sauk Rapids. It was on October 28, 1947, that she married the love of her life, Steve Gangl. At the start of their marriage, they farmed near Buckman until 1967 when they moved to Royalton. She dedicated herself to the role of a devoted stay-at-home mother to their five children.

Mary Ann found joy in activities like baking, cooking, and canning for family and friends. She liked to embroider and make quilts. Mary Ann also enjoyed occasional trips to the casino. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Christian Women’s group.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve, Diane (David) Strom, Anthony, and Barbara; sister-in-law, Shirley Yorek and 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Yorek; husband, Steve Gangl (2017); daughter, Connie Gangl (2021); siblings, Angeline (Reinhard) Meyer, Aloise (Arna) Yorek, Patricia (Russell) Eldred, John Yorek, Richard (Judy) Yorek and all her husband’s family.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.