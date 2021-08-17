Mary Ann Berg, 87, St. Cloud

August 20, 1933 – August 16, 2021

Mary Ann Berg, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Waite Park and Kimball, MN, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at Talamore Assisted Living, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maine Prairie Cemetery, Kimball, MN.

Mary Ann was born August 20, 1933 in Murray County, MN to John and Mary (Nece) Kellen. She graduated from Lake Wilson High School and Lamberton Teachers’ Training (Mankato State University) in 1952 with a two-year degree. Mary Ann taught rural school for three years.

Mary Ann married a farmer, Kenneth Neuhalfen Berg, from Lake Wilson, MN at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Woodstock, MN on November 21, 1953. After farming for 13 years they purchased the Lackawanna Motel and restaurant in Sartell in 1966 which Mary Ann managed, and Kenneth worked for the City of Sartell. In 1978 they purchased a hobby farm by Kimball where Kenneth worked for the school and Mary Ann did work she loved, cooking. She retired in 2000 and moved to Waite Park.

Mary Ann was a former member of the Church of Christ of Kimball where she served as president of the ladies guild. She was actively socially, volunteering for RSVP, as a member of a bowling league, St. Cloud Singles Club, Red Hat group and acted in two community plays. Mary Ann was creative sewing clothes including wedding dresses, 46 quilts and crocheting 60 afghans. She was known as a great joke teller at the Widows Breakfast, Lunches and Dinners and as an avid reader wrote letters to the editor.

Survivors include her children, Peggy Kizer of Alexandria, MN; Terrence Berg of St. Cloud, MN; Grant (Rosella) Berg of Groton, CT; Bryan (Joan) Berg of Holdingford, MN; daughter-in-law Carleen Berg of Watkins, MN; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Meredith Kellen, Shelby Kellen and Phyllis Kellen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth in 1990, daughter Vickie MacDonald in 2012, son Bradley Berg in 2015, brothers, Albert, LeRoy and Bernard Kellen, and two grandsons.