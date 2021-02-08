Marvin W. Score, 83, Zimmerman

June 21, 1937 - February 3, 2021

Marvin W. Score, age 83, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021, at his home in Zimmerman, MN. Private interment will be held at Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Marvin was born to William and Mildred (Bischel) Score on June 21, 1937, in Bloomer, WI. He graduated from Bloomer High School after which he spent four years in the Air Force. Marvin married Maxine King in 1961. They lived in Mankato, Apple Valley, and Miltona. He moved to Zimmerman in 2005 after Maxine’s death in 2004. Marvin enjoyed watching all types of sports, going to the casino, and spending time with family and friends. He was known as a kind, generous, caring, and humble man who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Marvin is survived by his children, Shelly Pitsenburger (Bill Vetter) of Big Lake, Mike (Cherie) Score of Elk River, and Terri (Shawn) Ronneng of Zimmerman; six grandchildren, Ryan (Kristen Haagenson), Brent (Kaytie) Pitsenburger, Jeff Lindblom, Whitney Lindblom, Chelsea (Steve Sibell), and Sam Score; three great-grandchildren, Kendra Wiley, Zander Lindblom, and Ava Pitsenburger; sister, Beatrice (Robert) Seibel of Bloomer, WI; brother, David (Elaine) Score of Rockford, IL; sister-in-law, Jenny Score of Bloomer, WI; very special friend, Lorie Mickelson of Cambridge; as well as his loyal companion, his dog, “Layla;” and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Score; loving wife, Maxine; infant granddaughter, Amber Lee Pitsenburger; and brothers, Earl and Bert Score.