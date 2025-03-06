Marvin Hayes, 87, Little Falls

February 18, 1938 - March 4, 2025

Marvin A. Hayes, 87 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 8, 2025 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman with Fr. Marv Enneking officiating. Burial will be at St. Rita’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at the church.

Marvin Hayes was born on February 18, 1938 in Leigh Township near Little Falls to the late Harry and Margaret (Valentine) Hayes. He attended country school near Hillman. Marvin was united in marriage to Germaine “Jane” Bleichner on November 21, 1960 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman. Together, they raised their family on the Hayes Dairy Farm near Hillman. Marvin also drove bus for Onamia School District for 44 years and also worked at Larson’s Boats for a couple years. He enjoyed traveling, deer hunting, riding on his Gator, and riding his John Deere tractors. Marvin loved visiting with others and sharing a good joke. He will be remembered for his hard work and being a good provider to his family. Most importantly, his farm was his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Marvin Jr. Hayes of Elk River, Donald Hayes of Hillman, James Hayes of Hillman, Marilyn Hayes of Pierz, and Carol (Wade) Wacker of Pierz; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Germaine “Jane”, siblings, Freddie Valentine, Rod Hayes, and infant sister, Bernice Hayes; daughter in law, Melody Hayes; and son in law, Brian Wacker.