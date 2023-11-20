Marvel Beaumont, 98, Annandale

August 3, 1925 - November 18, 2023

Marvel Beaumont passed away November 18, 2023 at the Annandale Care Center in Annandale, Minnesota, at the age of 98 years and 15 days.

Marvel was born in International Falls, Minnesota on August 3, 1925 to Jess and Anna (Glad) Hall. After graduating high school, she attended Bemidji State Teachers College. It was there she met Donald Beaumont while he was serving in the Navy. They were married September 26, 1944 in Jacksonville, Florida. After Don’s service to his country, they moved back to Bemidji so Don could finish his teaching degree. They then moved to Fosston, Minnesota where Don taught Industrial Arts. Marvel was involved in some organizations and they raised two children there – Bruce and Patricia. Marvel also worked for 24 years at the Farmers State Bank, before retiring. She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church. In 2018 she moved to Annandale to live with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson until June 2022 when she moved to the Care Center.

Marvel was active member of Tri-County Alliance, she had many friends there – besides being the oldest member. On July 4th, Marvel was voted Queen for the Care Center Festivities, she was very well liked by residents and staff. Marvel truly enjoyed her family and friends, church, going on outings and being at the lake.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Dennis), grandchildren: Jeffrey (Lisa), Kelley (JP) and Brent. great-grandchildren: Taylor, Brayden, Mackenzie, Gunner, Camille, and Isabella, along with sisters Betty and Shirley and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Donald, son Bruce, granddaughter Jill, 2 brothers Dale and Jess, sister Helen, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tri-County Alliance Church near Clearwater. Pastor David Fogel will preside. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji at a later date.