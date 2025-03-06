Martin S. Wagner, 85, Royalton

June 20, 1939 - March 5, 2025

Martin Wagner, 85 years old, resident of Royalton, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Rockford, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 10, 2025 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Fr. Patrick Hoeft officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Parish prayers and the rosary will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Full Obituary to follow.