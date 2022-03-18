Martin Pilarski, 83, Avon

September 27, 1938 – March 16, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Martin Pilarski, age 83 of Avon, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 19 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Martin died Wednesday at this home in Avon. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM, Saturday at the church in St. Anna. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Martin was born September 27, 1938 in Holdingford to Anton and Anastasia (Kollodge) Pilarski. He grew up in Holdingford and married Delores Johannes on May 9, 1960 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. The couple lived in Cold Spring, Watkins, Big Watab Lake and finally in 1972, they moved to the house Martin built in Avon. He worked at Cold Spring Granite for over 43 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Martin is survived by his wife, Delores, Avon; his children; Brenda (Ron) Utsch, Albany; Sharon Menth, Avon; Brian (Jean) Pilarski, Avon; Doris (Patrick) Freeman, New Prague and Jan (Todd) Lynch, Albany. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and his sisters; Mary Ann Melcher, Anoka; Bernadine Seitz, Waconia; and Evelyn (David) Mrosola, Royalton.

Martin is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Glen Pilarkski; and his brothers and sisters; John Pilarski; Emily Edge, Lawrence Pilarski; Raymond; Pilarski, Edward Pilarski, Rosebele Sandoval, Eleanor Umerski, Francis Pilarski, Leonard Pilarski, Lorraine Feia and Marcella Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to MCCL (Minnesota Concerned Citizens for Life)