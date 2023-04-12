Martin “Kermit” Kjolhaug, 96, St. Cloud

July 10, 1926 - April 7, 2023

attachment-Martin Kjolhaug loading...

Memorial services will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, in St. Cloud, on Monday April 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the life of Martin “Kermit” Kjolhaug, age 96, who passed away on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 at Country Manor senior care facility in Sartell, Minnesota. Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Clearbrook, Minnesota in the summer.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, both at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Kermit was born on July 10, 1926 to Florence (Anderson) and Martin Kjolhaug at the Bagley, MN hospital. His younger brother Charles Dean “Dean” was born in 1928. The family lived in Red Lake, MN where Martin was a road engineer on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Following the death of his father in 1940, the family moved to the Oak Park Farm (Florence’s family farm) in rural Clearbrook, MN. Kermit graduated from Clearbrook High School in 1944.

Kermit served in the Marines (1944 to 1946) during World War II, including tours in Guam and China. He maintained a deep sense of patriotism and love of country his entire life. After the military, Kermit earned a degree from the University of Minnesota in 1950 and took a job teaching agriculture in Alvarado, MN where he met Barbara Sisler. They were soon engaged and later married on June 6, 1953. The couple welcomed daughter Kristine Lynn in 1954, followed by Peter, Paul, Kathryn, Mark, and John.

Kermit returned to the University of Minnesota, earning a M.S. degree in Animal Science. He worked at Peavey in Minneapolis, followed by a few years in Chisago City before moving to Springfield in 1966. There Kermit began a 23-year career at Vigorena Feeds and Barbara was Director of Nursing at the local nursing home. Kermit and Barb returned “Home to Roost” in 1988 and lived the next 25 years on the hill in the north woods in rural Clearbrook. In 2016 they moved to the St. Cloud area where Barbara and Kermit lived until his death.

Kermit took great comfort in his faith and pride in his military service. He was active in various church and community roles over the years. His love of outdoors that began in his early years continued throughout his life. In retirement, Kermit and Barb enjoyed a steady stream of visits from family and friends. They also explored northern backroads, observing wildflowers in the spring, autumn colors, and farming activities in all seasons.

Kermit enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially looked forward to the annual “Kjolhaug Deer Camp” when his sons and grandsons and an occasional granddaughter joined to celebrate family and secure venison for the year.

Kermit’s connection to his family heritage was rooted deeply at Oak Park Farm and he was comforted by the knowledge that he would someday join his grandparents, parents, and brother in the Oak Park Church cemetery, a short walk from the Farm.

Nothing was more central to Kermit’s identity than his family. He was a devoted husband to Barbara – his wife of 70 years, and a loving and supportive source of truth and wisdom for his 6 children, his 23 grandchildren and his 36 great-grandchildren. He spent many days cheering for his children and grandchildren at sporting contests and attending various family and social events. Kermit will be profoundly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Kermit was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Florence, and his beloved brother Charles Dean “Dean”. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Kristine Boyle (Phil), Peter (Kathleen), Paul (Jodi), Kathryn, Mark (Tamy), and John, along with his 59 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to staff at Ridgeview Senior Living, Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the caring support of Kermit, Barb, and their family.