Martha Ouellette, 58, St. Cloud

March 20, 1964 - September 28, 2022

Martha Ouellette, age 58 of St. Cloud passed away suddenly at her place of work in Foley on September 28, 2022.

Martha Louise Ouellette was born March 20, 1964 in Muskegon, Michigan to Larry and Sandra (Buckmaster) Ouellette. She was dear to her family and friends, a good person who will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra, Foley, brother, Mark (Amy) and nieces, Samantha and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry.

A private Memorial Service with family and friends will be held at a later date.

Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.