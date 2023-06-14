Martha “Marti” Proell, 74, St. Cloud

February 10, 1949 - June 13, 2023

A Visitation will be on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Martha “Marti” Proell, 74 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on June 13 at her home surrounded by family. Burial will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Marti was born on February 10th, 1949 to Peter Paul and Katherine Charlotte (Kahlhamer) Zak in Little Falls. She married Bruce Proell on June 7th, 1969 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillman.

Marti loved embroidery, crocheting and fishing especially for sunfish. She also loved to garden, but she was the queen of organization and cleaning. She had a fondness for seafood and enjoyed visiting Florida. But above all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

Marti is survived by her husband, Bruce of St. Cloud, children Kelly (David) Cotten of Sartell and Brian (Colleen) Proell of Weeki Wachee, FL, grandchildren; Cassandra and Nathan Cotten, Mackenzie (Andrew Navedo), Jackson, Oliver (Mackenzie) and Anniston Proell, great grandchildren Calvin, Catrina, Colleen Clara and Analynn, Siblings; Eunice Will of St. Cloud, Caroline Kruger of Redwing, Bea Augustinak of Savage, Joseph Zak of Brainerd, Richard Zak of Brainerd, Roger Zak of Pennsylvania and Terri Pull of Bakersfield, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings David Zak, Paul Zak, Sylvia Perrie and Cleoria Augustinak.