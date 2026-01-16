April 28, 1948 - January 8, 2026

Marlin Boser-Johnson, age 77, of Pierz, MN, passed away on January 8th, 2026.

Marlin Ida Voltin was born on April 28th, 1948, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to parents Madelyn (Meyer) and Frank Voltin. She grew up in the Onamia area and graduated from Onamia High School. Marlin was united in marriage to Melvin Boser on May 30th, 1967, in Lastrup, MN. Together they had three children. She was later united in marriage to Jim Johnson in June of 2004 in Anoka, MN.

Marlin is preceded in death by her parents, Madelyn (Meyer) and Frank Voltin.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson; children, Melissa Boser, Mark (Kitri) Boser, and Melanie Pitka; six grandchildren, Marissa Boser, Caden Boser, Will Boser, Charlie Boser, Kaleb Pitka, and Thea Pitka; sisters, Bernette Ratzlaff, Mary Athmann, Bonnie Thanos, and Carol Voltin; and brothers Dale, and Marvin (her twin brother); and many nieces and nephews.

Marlin held many jobs throughout her life, and was especially known for being a wife, mom, and grandma. She pursued additional education at St. Cloud State University, and in her free time, Marlin enjoyed crafting, reading, traveling, decorating, and following her grandkids and their sports.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Horizon Health, Inc. of Pierz, MN (www.horizonhealthservices.org), to honor those who cared for her during the past 3+ years.