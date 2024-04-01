Marlene M. Meyer, 85, St. Cloud

October 10, 1938 - March 24, 2024

Services will be at a later date for Marlene M. Meyer, age 85, who passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Marlene was born October 10, 1938 in Morris to Alvin and Mae (Hendrickson) Andert. She married Ernest Meyer on May 4, 1958 in St. Cloud. Marlene worked in the Meat Processing Department at Coborn’s for over 30 years. She enjoyed going to coffee every month, country music concerts, traveling, reading, playing cards, and spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her sons, Randy (Sue) Meyer, Gary (Carla Bevolo) Meyer, and Brad (Amy) Meyer all of St. Cloud; sister, Betty Fandel of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Justin, Andrew, Sydney, Cullen, Christopher, Samantha, and Derek; and 11 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest in 1999; son, Steven; and brothers, John, Harvey, Myron, Kenneth, and David.