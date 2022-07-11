Mark Woolard, 60, Santiago

February 17, 1962 - July 8, 2022

Mark Woolard, age 60 of Santiago, Minnesota, passed away July 8, 2022 at his home. A visitation will be held from 12 to 3:00 PM, Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home with a service for family members starting at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. A Celebration of Mark's life will follow at Bailey Ray's in Santiago at 4:30. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mark Allen Woolard was born February 17, 1962 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to David and Rosie (Henry) Woolard. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1980. While in high school he excelled in football and wrestling and eventually coached Junior High wrestling. He was fondly referred to as, 'Coach' by many of his past student wrestlers. Mark worked construction for over 30 years for MP Johnson Construction where he was called, 'Homer' by all his work buddies. He retired in March of this year. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to bait a hook. He was an excellent father, brother and grandfather. He was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his father, David Woolard, Princeton, Dawn Woolard, Clear Lake and children: Teri (Bryce Wergeland) Woolard, Wayzata; Jake (Alyssa) Woolard, Becker; Samantha (David) Holtan, Becker and grandchildren: Jace Woolard, Beau Woolard, Ryder Holtan and Weston Holtan as well as sisters, Tammy(Dean) Remer, Milaca and Peggy (Tom) Gilyard of Clear Lake, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie Woolard and grandparents, Roy and Una Woolard, Maurice and Helen Henry.