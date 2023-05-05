Mark Wayne Herrman, 73, Rice

September 5, 1949 - May 3, 2023

attachment-Mark Herrman loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at later date for Mark W. Herrman, age 73, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mark was born September 5, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa to Kenneth and Beulah “Billie” (Crane) Herrman. After graduating from High School, he joined the Army and proudly served his country. Mark spent most of his life in the Twin Cities area before moving to Rice 20 years ago. He was employed as an Auto Body/Mechanic for many years and loved working on cars and trucks. Mark also loved spending his free time working on vehicles, basically anything with wheels, he enjoyed going 4-wheeling, trap shooting, spending time at the VA talking to Veterans and was a great friend who would do anything for anyone. Mark was a loving and giving person who loved spending time with his family and had a great sense of humor.

Mark is survived by his significant other, Vicky Tamblyn of Rice; children, Daniel Herrman of Becker, David Herrman of St. Michael, Christine (Mark) Anderson of St. Michael, Kim (Brad) Sorenson of Eagan, Jen (Jerry) Barrett of Tennessee, John Tamblyn of Rice, Joshua Tamblyn of Rice, Julie Tamblyn of Sauk Rapids; sister, Roxy Murray of Coon Rapids; brother, Woody (Dawn) Herrman of Florida; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronnie Herrman.