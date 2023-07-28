Mark Van Beusekom, 82, St. Joseph

May 4, 1941 - July 26, 2023

attachment-Mark Van Beusekom loading...

Mark Van Beusekom, age 82, joined the angels on July 26, 2023. He is survived by wife Karen, children Kristin, Jeremy, Benjamin, Melissa, and Karina, their spouses, ten grandchildren, and countless loved ones. Originally from Delano, MN, he last lived in St. Joseph, MN with wife Karen.

Mark lived exuberantly and loved all. He relished every chance to learn something new or befriend a stranger. The sounds of laughter, coffee breaks, and carpentry were never far away. His professional career spanned diverse fields — from school band director to university career counselor — but his mission to bring love, compassion, and music to all never changed.

Catholic memorial Mass held at St. John’s Abbey (2900 Abbey Plaza, Collegeville, MN 56321) Wednesday, Aug 2nd at 10:30am. Reception to follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, Mark requested donations be sent to St. Vincent de Paul (https://tinyrul.com/St-Vincent-de-Paul-Memorial).